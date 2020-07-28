Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 50 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,771 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,670 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,903. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.03 and a 200-day moving average of $214.60. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $255.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.60.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

