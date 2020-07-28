Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 618 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $201.89. 18,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.09 and a 200-day moving average of $177.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $207.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

