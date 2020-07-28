Middleton & Co Inc MA Trims Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 125,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $2,557,338.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,609,513.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.29. 57,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $80.61. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

