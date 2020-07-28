Middleton & Co Inc MA Trims Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $15,709,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 643.3% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.59.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.87. The stock had a trading volume of 53,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,399. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $248.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

