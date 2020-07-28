Moderna (MRNA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA):

7/27/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Moderna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Moderna is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Moderna was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Moderna is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Moderna is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Moderna was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moderna is developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. Moreover, progress with coronavirus vaccine candidate seems impressive. Early-stage pipeline candidates are also encouraging. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, Moderna's sole dependence on partners for revenues is a concern. Moreover, early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company. Estimates movement have been mixed ahead of Q2 earnings. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

7/20/2020 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/16/2020 – Moderna was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/15/2020 – Moderna is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Moderna is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $84.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $134.00.

7/13/2020 – Moderna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Moderna is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2020 – Moderna is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Moderna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Moderna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Moderna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Moderna is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Moderna had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $80.00 to $75.00.

6/2/2020 – Moderna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2020 – Moderna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

MRNA stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.71. 649,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,239,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 0.67. Moderna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. Analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $790,451.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,693,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,012,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $33,445,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,302,582 shares of company stock valued at $146,721,781. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,886,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $18,642,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 606.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 174,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 150,101 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Moderna by 3,109.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,138 shares during the period. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $7,384,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

