Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Up 2.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $112.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Moderna traded as high as $80.98 and last traded at $81.72, approximately 21,154,244 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 31,239,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.91.

MRNA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.78.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $6,497,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship sold 500,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $33,445,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,302,582 shares of company stock worth $146,721,781. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 23.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.