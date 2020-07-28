Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Acquired by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,833 shares during the period. Monmouth R.E. Inv. accounts for about 2.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned 0.22% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,756,000 after buying an additional 456,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,572,000 after buying an additional 129,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,603,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 122,178 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

MNR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.14. 49,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,228. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. Research analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

