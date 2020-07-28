Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) Shares Acquired by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,806,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 453,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic makes up approximately 3.4% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 57,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic alerts:

EDD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,657. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.