Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Cut by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 271,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,021,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

