Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 715 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,356. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $310.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.43.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

