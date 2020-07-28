Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.0% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 235,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,892,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,797. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average is $119.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $137.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

