Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $939.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $837.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $122.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,539.60. 15,977,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,174,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,182.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $798.64. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99. The company has a market cap of $285.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

