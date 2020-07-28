Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 400 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 4.8% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,276,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $2,632,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $327.60. 2,081,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,335. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

