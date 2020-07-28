Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,410 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,994,000 after buying an additional 1,706,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $160.50. 2,709,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,869. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.71.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

