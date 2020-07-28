Naviaddress Reaches Market Cap of $72,540.51 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $72,540.51 and $9,474.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Naviaddress

NAVI is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

