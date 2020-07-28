New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.24% of New Relic worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in New Relic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in New Relic by 33.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in New Relic by 19.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,706,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,500 shares of company stock worth $7,286,875. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Relic stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.89. 13,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,827. New Relic Inc has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.04.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.11.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

