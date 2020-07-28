New York Community Capital Trust V (NYCB/PU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

New York Community Capital Trust V (OTCMKTS:NYCB/PU) announced a dividend on Friday, June 19th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Saturday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This is a boost from New York Community Capital Trust V’s previous dividend of $0.73.

OTCMKTS:NYCB/PU traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34.

