NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,378,000 after acquiring an additional 51,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

NEE traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $277.63. 2,217,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,842. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.38. The company has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $285.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,102 shares of company stock valued at $23,532,028. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

