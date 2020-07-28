NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,050 shares of company stock worth $26,082,208. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $280.14. The stock had a trading volume of 50,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $285.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.97.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

