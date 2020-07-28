NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,142,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,707,000 after acquiring an additional 881,850 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 156,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 88,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 78,439 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

NULV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. 57,389 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

