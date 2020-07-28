Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital cut its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,837 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,216,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 5.6% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 482,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JRO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

