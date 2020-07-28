NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $411.53. The company had a trading volume of 145,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077,362. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $431.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.77. The firm has a market cap of $253.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

