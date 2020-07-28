NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.49. 4,600,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,077,362. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.39 and a 1-year high of $431.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $253.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

