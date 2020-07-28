Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on August 10th

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

