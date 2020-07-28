Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Announces Earnings Results

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. 1,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Point Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

