ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Position Increased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 1.12% of ONE Gas worth $45,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ONE Gas by 35.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGS traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,031. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.50.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

