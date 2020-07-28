Open Platform Price Hits $0.0012 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $871,693.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Open Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.48 or 0.01882280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00178718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00064515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00105212 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io.

