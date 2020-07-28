Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,809 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 44,984 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $72,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.65. 569,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,994,762. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

