Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Reduced by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 17,668 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 4.9% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 467,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $24,764,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,114,410,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.34. 10,319,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,588,823. The company has a market cap of $169.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $58.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

