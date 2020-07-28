Orbs (ORBS) Market Capitalization Tops $36.26 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. Orbs has a total market cap of $36.26 million and $968,292.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. During the last week, Orbs has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.08 or 0.01956301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00183705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00065452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000864 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00106836 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,183,825,779 tokens. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

