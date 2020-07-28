Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Hits $0.30

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00002740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $24.46 million and approximately $11.31 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00040392 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.68 or 0.04642019 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002243 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00052887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00030990 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,994,609 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

