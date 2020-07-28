Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.79

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.79 and last traded at $61.06, with a volume of 104793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.44.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

