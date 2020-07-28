Page Arthur B Cuts Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Page Arthur B cut its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.13. The company had a trading volume of 53,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,740. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

