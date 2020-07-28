Page Arthur B Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Page Arthur B lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ecolab by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,985,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,529,000 after buying an additional 119,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,470,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded down $15.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.69. 87,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.80. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

