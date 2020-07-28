Page Arthur B Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Page Arthur B grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after buying an additional 251,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 577,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $955,672,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $732,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,061 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $63.30. The company had a trading volume of 130,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,219. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

