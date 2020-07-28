Page Arthur B Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Page Arthur B cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 1.4% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN stock traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $388.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.20. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $402.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total transaction of $67,029.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,588.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,943,381. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.