Page Arthur B Has $213,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Page Arthur B cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after buying an additional 42,994 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.83. 104,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,439. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

