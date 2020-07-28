Page Arthur B Has $536,000 Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Page Arthur B raised its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,586 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,302,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 631,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $38,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 123,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.