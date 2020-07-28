Page Arthur B Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Page Arthur B lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 2.8% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Novartis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,358. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $194.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.64.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

