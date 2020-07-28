Page Arthur B Makes New $355,000 Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Page Arthur B bought a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,196,549,000 after acquiring an additional 584,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after acquiring an additional 508,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.70. The stock had a trading volume of 129,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,893. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.19. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

