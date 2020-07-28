Page Arthur B Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Page Arthur B purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.88. 291,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,618,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

