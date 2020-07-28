Page Arthur B Purchases 2,094 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Page Arthur B lifted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 2.5% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Paypal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

PYPL stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.86. 232,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,562,877. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.55 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.