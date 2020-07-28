Page Arthur B Sells 1,228 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Page Arthur B lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.2% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $463,695,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

ADI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,821. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Insiders sold 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

