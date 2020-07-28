Page Arthur B Sells 1,297 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 3.2% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 129,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,262,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.59. The company had a trading volume of 50,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

