Page Arthur B Sells 200 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Page Arthur B cut its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Amgen were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,166,000 after buying an additional 30,153 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.63. The stock had a trading volume of 90,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,386. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.27 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

