Page Arthur B Sells 365 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Page Arthur B cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,277 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $300.40. 67,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,486. The firm has a market cap of $284.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.49.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.