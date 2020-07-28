Page Arthur B Sells 378 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Page Arthur B reduced its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S accounts for 2.9% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 5.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $745,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 2.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 56,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 10.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 136,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSRGY stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NESTLE S A/S has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $120.95. The stock has a market cap of $345.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSRGY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

