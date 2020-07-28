Page Arthur B Trims Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Page Arthur B lowered its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $71.32. 51,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $80.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $2,557,338.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399,396 shares in the company, valued at $216,609,513.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

