Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Paychex by 388.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $73.46. 30,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

