Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Paypal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Paypal by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Paypal by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. DZ Bank cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Paypal from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.73. 256,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,562,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.60.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.